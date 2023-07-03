Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sire Shootout competition wraps up for 2023

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 4 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Sire Shootout competition saw 54 entries from across the country.
The 2023 Sire Shootout competition saw 54 entries from across the country.

Since its inception in 2020, the ACM Sire Shootout competition has proven to be an effective and exciting marketing opportunity for producers across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.