Lisa overwhelmed by international picture acclaim

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 4 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Lisa Alexander, Blackall, with her international award winning Channel Country picture. Picture supplied.
A stunning Channel Country landscape taken by Blackall photographer Lisa Alexander, has taken the top landscape nature photography award at the at the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists world congress, which was announced in Canada on Monday.

