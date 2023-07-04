Queensland Country Life
Market postponed with looming freezing temperatures

By Vanessa Binks
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:45pm
Delmore Downs pastoralists Georgie Hamlyn and Brad Vickers with Charlie, William and Henry Vickers, and Layne Pontifex, at the Alice Springs Show Sale last year. Picture by Vanessa Binks.
THE Alice Springs Show sale has been cancelled after stock agents deemed it an animal welfare risk if it was to continue on Thursday this week.

