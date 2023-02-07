Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register editor Lucy Kinbacher has been named as the inaugural Young Rural Journalist of the Year at the Queensland Rural Media awards ceremony in Brisbane.
Launched this year to recognise new talent and leadership potential in rural journalists under 35 years of age, it is the second similar accolade for Ms Kinbacher, who was named Australian Community Media's Young Journalist of the Year among staff at Australia's largest independent news media company, at its inaugural awards in 2021.
The judges said she had achieved a lot in a short time.
"(She) demonstrated a good understanding of using different mediums to access her audience, while her various commercial opportunities also show the level of maturity in her work," the citation read. "It's clear Lucy recognises the need of the business, while also servicing her audience."
Ms Kinbacher, who started out as a crime reporter on the Gold Coast, said it was in the bush where she believed journalism truly mattered.
"Queensland is full of so many talented rural journalists, many of them in our own NQR/QCL team, so it was truly an honour to be recognised with this award," she said. "It's been an honour to share stories of triumph, heartbreak and action across Queensland."
The award had 11 finalists and Rural Press Club of Queensland president James Nason said the committee was extremely heartened to see such a large and high quality field.
"With so much talent and leadership potential evident among our young rural journalists working across the state, the future of rural media in Queensland is looking very bright indeed," he said.
Eric Barker, founding editor of Ag Carbon Central, was the runner-up in the Young Queensland Rural Journalist of the Year and Queensland Rural Story of the Year awards, and won the print category for best agricultural writing for his coverage of the growing carbon industry in agriculture.
ABC Landline journalist Halina Baczkowski won Queensland Rural Story of the Year for her Ability Agriculture story, which was also named best television story, and was described as providing a comprehensive and compelling package on the important issue of the experiences of people living with disability in agriculture.
The North Queensland Register featured in the photographic awards handed out during the Rural Press Club luncheon featuring special representative for Australian agriculture Su McCluskey, when Cairns-based photographer Brian Cassey won the best production photo category.
Mr Cassey's work featured in an article published by the masthead on the threats that fall armyworm pose to crop production in North Queensland.
Blackall-based photographer Lisa Alexander won overall Queensland Rural Photo of the Year and best landscape photo for her images of the Channel Country, while Brisbane-based photographer Allie Lee was named as the winner of the best people photos.
Both women had their work published in the Bush Journal magazine.
Ms Alexander's work has also featured in Queensland Country Life stories on gas exploration in the Channel Country and 18-year-old female crutcher Jen Sheehan, and she said it had been the first time she had been entered in the awards.
"It's a great honour for me," she said.
The winning images were taken by drone and from a helicopter in the 'blue hour' before dawn at Windorah, and capture the patterns in nature made by flooding in the channels.
The award for best radio story went to Sunshine Coast-based ABC reporter Jennifer Nicholls, for her stories about the Mary River flooding.
The digital online award for multiple platform story-telling was won by Elly Bradfield, senior producer with ABC Rural Queensland, with ABC Toowoomba journalists David Chen, Nathan Morris and Alys Marshall named as runners-up.
Mr Nason said one of the Rural Press Club's core responsibilities was to support and develop rural journalism across Queensland.
"The Queensland Rural Media Awards highlight the crucial role our hard-working and dedicated rural journalists working all over the state play in keeping people who live and work in the agricultural sector updated, connected and informed, and also in broadening the wider community's understanding of Queensland agriculture," he said.
"Judges noted that all entries for our 2022 awards were of high quality and demonstrated excellence in covering important issues from flood impacts to developing carbon farming opportunities to topics that are vitally significant but often overlooked, such as rural birthing services and people dealing with disabilities in agriculture.
"Rural journalism done well is work that can make a significant difference to the lives and livelihoods of people throughout country Queensland, and the committee congratulates the 2022 winners for their dedication and commitment to excellence in their craft."
The awards were judged by an independent panel of nine experienced media, communications and photography professionals working across the journalism and agriculture sectors.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
