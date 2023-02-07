Queensland Country Life
Home/News

QCL editor Lucy Kinbacher tops 2022 Rural Media award winners list

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Brennan, head of communications, Nutrien Ag Solutions presents Lucy Kinbacher with her award. Pictures: Rod Green

Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register editor Lucy Kinbacher has been named as the inaugural Young Rural Journalist of the Year at the Queensland Rural Media awards ceremony in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.