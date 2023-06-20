Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Luke Fergusson's mum urges people to keep looking for him

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Fergusson's mother is urging people to keep checking their properties for any sign of him. Picture supplied
Luke Fergusson's mother is urging people to keep checking their properties for any sign of him. Picture supplied

The mother of missing South Burnett man Luke Fergusson is urging the wider community not to give up and to check their properties for him following the scaling back of the police search.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.