The South Burnett and Central Highlands sub-chambers have named their 2023 showgirl representatives ahead of the Queensland Country Life Showgirl state final, which will take place at the Ekka in seven week's time.
Representing the Nanango Show society, Emma Franz has been chosen as the South Burnett showgirl, while Clermont's Lillian Lawrence will fly the flag for the Central Highlands sub-chamber.
Living and working in Gympie, Ms Franz is the meat language coordinator at Nolan Meats and has worked for the beef company for six years.
The keen horsewoman spends her weekends mustering and working on her parents cattle property outside of Nanango, an upbringing which kickstarted her passion for the beef industry, and was furthered through her involvement in show cattle competitions.
Ms Franz continues to participate in cattle and carcase judging, and also loves to play netball in her spare time.
Having judged the led steer competition for the past four years, the 24-year-old is no stranger to the Ekka, but said she is excited to experience other aspects of the show this year.
"I'm really looking forward to, within the competition, meeting a lot of people and experiencing a lot of new things," she said.
"Hopefully, I'll make some lifelong friends and learn a lot from the experience.
"I always wanted to do it, but life and work got a little bit busy, and then this year I just decided that I wanted to give it a go. I really wanted to broaden my knowledge and see what the experience has to offer.
"I'm looking forward to doing lots of things that I probably haven't been exposed to, being from a country town, like going to Governor House and that sort of thing.
"You don't get to experience those things without throwing yourself into something like this."
Central Highlands showgirl Lillian Lawrence is also keen for some new experiences at the Ekka, having only been to "the big smoke" three times in her life.
The 18-years-old graduated from St Ursula's College in Yeppoon last year and is spending her "first year out in the big wide world" working on a cattle station 70 kilometres out of Clermont, while studying a Bachelor of Science, majoring in animal studies and plant studies, externally through the University of Southern Queensland.
A nanny, or "tiny human wrangler" as she likes to call it, Ms Lawrence says between work, study and showgirl commitments, her schedule is quite hectic, but she wouldn't have it any other way.
"I absolutely adore my job," she said.
"It is very diverse. I get to spend days in the in the house with the kids, and then I get to go mustering and work outside too, so it is awesome."
Her parents being cattle station managers, Ms Lawrence has lived on properties all over Queensland, fostering her love for agriculture.
"I've been in the agriculture industry and working in it my entire life," she said.
"I've been involved in shows all my life as well, doing cattle judging, entering arts and crafts into the pavilions, and competing in a lot of public speaking and bush poetry competitions over the years.
"My mum was a showgirl so that's where the inspiration started for me. I always wanted to be a showgirl growing up and when I moved to Clermont and the opportunity arrived, I was just so excited to jump on it.
"It's really important to me to be a showgirl because I really want to promote and help improve the agricultural industry and our small community."
Ms Lawrence said she was looking forward to meeting her fellow showgirls and learning about their communities and issues that might be impacting the industry within their regions.
"It's really important to remember that the competition is only a part of it," she said.
"It's also about promoting the industry and having your say, and being present and enjoying the experience."
