Showgirl state finalists named for South Burnett and Central Highlands sub-chambers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 20 2023 - 8:00am
Emma Franz (left) and Lillian Lawrence (right) have been chosen to represent the South Burnett and Central Highlands sub-chambers at the state final. Pictures supplied.
The South Burnett and Central Highlands sub-chambers have named their 2023 showgirl representatives ahead of the Queensland Country Life Showgirl state final, which will take place at the Ekka in seven week's time.

