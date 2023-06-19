An investigation has revealed the Queensland government took 67 days to inspect a nest in Toowoomba which was soon confirmed to be home to one of the world's worst pests, red imported fire ants (RIFA).
Queensland Country Life found that a resident in the suburb of Kleinton called the government about a suspicious nest on their property on April 3, but eradication officers did not visit until June 9 - a response time six times longer than usual.
Then, after inspecting more than 180 properties, a second nest was found. Both were eradicated.
It is the first time RIFA have been found west of Gatton since being detected 22 years ago in Brisbane.
Fire ants significantly impact the environment and agriculture and sometimes kill people with their stings.
Amanda King is the Kleinton resident who reported the nest on her property to the National Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP), which is run by Queensland's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on behalf of all cost-sharing partner governments.
Ms King said she called them for the first time on April 3 and was not believed at first.
"It unfortunately was very difficult to even get them to really believe me," Ms King said.
"They were very non-believing at the start of my phone call when I spoke to the original person, however by the end of the call, I believe he may have been concerned."
Ms King had been bitten multiple times and feared for the health of her immunocompromised mother Leanne, who lives with her.
"Being mum is immunocompromised and I had already been bitten multiple times just doing the lawn, I did not want her fiddling with the nests," she said.
"Pustules are not very nice and I am left with scars.
"I'd hate to see children getting bitten because the ants are everywhere."
If RIFA infested the whole of Australia, at a conservative estimate of 30pc, 8.3 million people would be stung and 83,100 would require medical attention for stings each year, according to the recently released NFAEP strategic review.
Ms King said she called to chase them up on getting a sample pot sent out, which took three weeks to arrive.
"I sent it back with multiple dead ants. A few calls of me chasing it up in between and then, bam, they were on us like a plague," she said.
"I'm just hoping despite the gap in time before coming out that they will get on top of them.
"They also admitted that their system failed and we're going to look into it."
The NFAEP was contacted for comment but did not reply by the time of publication.
Since RIFA were found in 2001, people have been urged to report any RIFA they suspect to the program.
Program staff make site visits to all reported infestations, sample the ants, and treat all nests found.
The strategic review says the response time had improved from over 40 days in 2018-19 to fewer than 10 days in 2020.
However, it also says the program's ability in the past to manage major changes in scope and emergency responses to new findings "was severely constrained by fixed budgets and sometimes by dual reporting and approval processes".
"Further compounding these issues were problems with internal integration of knowledge and processes that led to operational issues, such as gaps in treatment, that were not identified, escalated and resolved fast enough to prevent major operational challenges."
RIFA have spread at a rate of 48km per year in the US and 80km a year in China.
Without effective containment, RIFA could spread naturally around 48km per year in Australia, according to the review.
That means the Toowoomba ants could have spread 8.8km unchecked in the time between the initial complaint and eradication.
While they have been slowed, they cannot be stopped with the current level of resourcing, the review found.
Hypothetically, if they were allowed to spread unchecked in Australia, annual impacts could amount to $2 billion, including $300 million in cattle industry losses, $200 million in wheat crop losses, and $130 million in losses in other crops.
Native to South America, the US has been battling RIFA since the 1940s and gave up on eradication in 1978 and impact costs are estimated at US$7 billion per year.
In its latest budget, the state government announced an additional $61 million in eradication funding.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
