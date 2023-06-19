Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed
Exclusive
Breaking

Fire ant delay: Queensland government took 67 days to inspect Toowoomba's first fire ant nests

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's westernmost detection of fire ants occurred at this Toowoomba property. Pictures by Brandon Long
Queensland's westernmost detection of fire ants occurred at this Toowoomba property. Pictures by Brandon Long

An investigation has revealed the Queensland government took 67 days to inspect a nest in Toowoomba which was soon confirmed to be home to one of the world's worst pests, red imported fire ants (RIFA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.