Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ian Waples releases history of Barcaldine Downs station

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 25 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Ian Waples with copies of his history of Barcaldine Downs, launched at the 100th anniversary Barcaldine Show. Picture: Sally Gall
Author Ian Waples with copies of his history of Barcaldine Downs, launched at the 100th anniversary Barcaldine Show. Picture: Sally Gall

Three years of research has culminated in a hefty 530-page record of western Queensland property Barcaldine Downs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.