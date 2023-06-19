Queensland Country Life
Notus Downs shows best single ewe, champion trade sheep pen at Barcaldine Show

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:00pm
Longreach's Paula Dean pictured with her champion flock Merino ewe, left, and her winning pen of trade sheep, plus steward Scott Counsell. Flock ewe steward Paul Doneley with flock ewe judge Steph Keogh going through the pens. Pictures: Sally Gall
Longreach sheep producer Paula Dean won her first broad ribbon for a flock Merino show category on Saturday, on the same day that a pen of her Dorset-Merino cross wethers were judged the champion pen of trade sheep.

