Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Yelvertoft Campdraft attracts huge nominations

By Robyn Paine
June 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite unprecedented flooding in March and the likelihood of not being able to run, the 10th annual Yelvertoft Campdraft and Rodeo was held on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.