Jaccondoll repeats cattle comp win for Barcaldine's 100th anniversary show

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Barcaldine Show cattle steward Tom Chandler presents Aaron and Cassie Looker and Alister Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine with championship ribbons, with judge Simon Drury second right. Picture: Sally Gall
An unprecedented 1200 head of cattle had the selling complex at Barcaldine bursting at the seams last Friday as producers from Barcaldine, Blackall, Aramac and Longreach contested the 2023 Barcaldine Show competition and sale.

