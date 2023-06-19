An unprecedented 1200 head of cattle had the selling complex at Barcaldine bursting at the seams last Friday as producers from Barcaldine, Blackall, Aramac and Longreach contested the 2023 Barcaldine Show competition and sale.
Local cattle producers Alister and Kym Day, Jaccondoll, repeated last year's feat, taking home the broad ribbons for best pen of steers over 380kg, best pen of steers, and grand champion pen of the day.
They also collected prizes for best local pen and supreme single exhibit.
Their 18-month-old red factor Charolais steers weighing an average of 453kg brought some of the sale's top money of $1570 a head.
Their comparable steers from last year's competition weighed 460kg, and were sold for 556c/kg or $2596/hd.
They were purchased for judge Simon Drury's Condabri Beef feedlot at Condamine, who also bought their winning pen last year.
"They did two to three kilograms a day then so I knew what they could do," he said, congratulating all entrants on what he said was a fantastic yarding.
"You've really set the bar high here, so let's keep going," he added.
Jaccondoll manager Aaron Looker said it had been very tough competition, which had them working hard to draft out a good pen.
"We drafted them three times, looking for softness and colour," he said. "We like the red factor Charolais for this country."
He also credited the win to the good foundation herd they'd inherited.
Chandler Pastoral Holding, Kyneton, Barcaldine had the pen with the highest commercial value, of $1617. The pen averaged 469kg in weight and was sold for 358c/kg.
The section's steward, Tom Chandler said the market had met and exceeded the statewide sale average for the week, by 20 to 30 cents a kilogram.
"For me, the quality really stood out," he said.
Heavy feeders reached a top of 356.2c and weaner steers topped at 394.2c.
A quality selection of feeder heifers sold to a top of 268.2c and weaner heifers sold to 306.2c.
A full panel of buyers were in operation with a good number of restocker cattle staying in the area.
Elders conducted the Ben Chandler Family Fund auction at the completion of the sale and thanked all who donated cattle and buyers who supported the event.
Grand champion pen - A and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine
Best Local Pen - A and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine
Supreme single exhibit - A and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine
Highest commercial value - Chandler Pastoral Holding, Kyneton, Barcaldine
Steers under 300kg
Steers 300-380kg
Steers over 380kg
Champion Pen of Steers - A and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine
Heifer under 300kg
Heifer 300-380kg
Heifer over 380kg
Champion Pen of Heifers - Bill and Georgia Seeney, Bonnie Doon, Blackall
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
RJ and TK Ham, Mac Downs, Barcaldine sold Angus-cross weaners with the steers reaching 363.2c at 278kg to return $1006/hd, also selling heifers for 268.2c at 277kg to return $742/hd.
KB McKeering, Stirling, Aramac sold Shorthorn-cross heavy feeders for 324.2c at 472kg to return $1531/hd.
Peter and Tracy Rose, Bede, Aramac sold Angus-cross weaner heifers for 272.2c at 248kg to return 675/hd.
A and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine sold Charolais feeder steers to $3.46 weighing 453kg to return $1570.
Rowley and Jenny Deane, Bimbah, Longreach sold Charbray feeder steers to $3.28 weighing 440kg to return $1438.
Peter and Sally Newton, Maranda, Barcaldine sold Simmental-cross steers to $3.42 weighing 390kg to return $1337.
Tom and Kathleen Gleeson, Ascot, Barcaldine sold Charolais steers to $3.32 to weigh 353kg returning $1174.
Dave and Hannah McLean, Jericho sold Simmental weaner steers to $3.70 to weigh 262kg returning $971.
Bill and Julann Chandler, Hillalong, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster weaner steers to $3.52 weighing 300kg returning $1063.
Bill and Georgia Seeney, Blackall, sold Charbray speyed heifers to $2.68 weighing 392kg to return $1054.
Courtney Windsor, Mellew, Barcaldine sold Angus-cross weaner heifers to $2.80 weighing 262kg to return $734.
Alice Downs Grazing, Alice Downs, Blackall sold a line of Santa heifers to average $2.56 weighing 335kg to return $857.
Chandler Pastoral Holding, Kyneton, Barcaldine sold a run of Santa feeder steers to average 356.2c/kg weighing 436kg to return $1556/hd.
Robyn Adams, Stratford, Blackall sold Romangnola-cross steers 380.2c/kg to weigh 237kg to return $902/hd.
BC and AJ Child, Airport Paddock, Barcaldine sold Hereford-cross steers 380.2c/kg weighing 290kg to return $1038/hd.
KJ and JL McKinlay, Richmond Hills, Barcaldine sold Shorthorn-cross heifers to a top of 306.2c/kg weighing 192kg to return $587/hd.
Mildura Grazing Partnership, Mildura, Barcaldine sold Angus-cross steers 360.2c/kg weighing 250kg to return $902/hd.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
