AAA Speckle Park females highlight inaugural sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 19 2023 - 7:00pm
The $20,000 top price cow, AAA Photo Finnish R18, was sold to Cassandra and Darryn Jones of Sweetacres Speckle Park stud, Peranga. Pictures supplied.
It was the females who shone at the inaugural AAA Speckle Park on-property sale at Haly Creek, Kingaroy, on Saturday, with the top-priced cow hitting $20,000.

