Overall Kingaroy selling agents Aussie and and Livestock and GDL, yarded 1300 head for annual Coolabunia Weaner Show and Sale last Thursday.
According to Aussie Land and Livestock auctioneer, Midge Thompson, steers sold onto a firmer market, while middle weight heifers hung on, and lighter females took a hit for less.
Winners of the grand champion pen of steers were Margaret and Danny Hoogstraten of Goomeri, who are back to back winners from last year.
Their pen of Charolais F1/ Santa Gertrudis cross steers sold for 366.2c/kg to return $1097/head, topping the market.
Mr Hoogstraten said they really will have to up their game now for next year's sale.
"We have now won the grand champion two years in a row and got reserve three years ago, so we are elated," he said.
Mr Hoogstraten said these steers aged nine months were weaned a fortnight before the sale, and were fed out hay while in the yards.
He agreed the money was not a good as last year but expected that, but, "this is still good money and we are happy," he said.
Overall, the couple runs 120 Charolais F1 breeders and are increasing their numbers to 150 head. They join to Santa Gertrudis and Charolais bulls.
He said they season is now drying off, but they have good dry feed in the paddock.
"We do have irrigation country with plenty of hay and barley growing," he said.
Mr Thompson said weaner steers under 200kg averaged 287c/kg and topped to 340.2c/kg. In the 200 - 300 kg steers peaked at 382c/kg averaging 319c/kg, while the 300 - 400 kg steers made to 344.2c/kg to average 329c/kg return a top of $1116/head.
Weaner Heifers under 200kg averaged 192c/kg, topping at 246c/kg. 200- 300kg Heifers topped at 270c/kg and average 207c/kg. 300 - 400kg Heifers averaged 201c/kg topped at 208c/kg.
Mr Thompson said the buying support came from Emerald, Moura through to Taroom and Wandoan districts.
"The weaners certainly went into better grassed country than here in the South Burnett, where the country if very dry and frosted, " he said.
Reserve Champion steers were offered by G and T Pomfret and were a pen of Charolais cross heifers weighing 259kg which sold to 232.2c/kg to return $602/head.
Other market highlights include:
Santa cross steers weighing 314kg, sold for 340c/kg for a total of $1068/head head.
Charolais cross steers averaging 330kg sold for 338.2c/kg for a total of $1116/head.
Limousin cross heifers sold for 194.2c/kg for a total of $446/head.
Speckle Park heifers averaging 236kg sold for 200.2c/kg for a total of $472/head
.Limousin cross steers with a weight of 261kg sold for 302.2c/kg for a total of $789/head.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.