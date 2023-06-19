Queensland Country Life
Goomeri beef producer wins back to back champion steers

By Helen Walker
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Margaret and Danny Hoogstraten, Goomeri, were awarded grand champion pen of steers that sold for 366.2c/kg for a total of $1097/head. Picture Aussie Land and Livestock.

Overall Kingaroy selling agents Aussie and and Livestock and GDL, yarded 1300 head for annual Coolabunia Weaner Show and Sale last Thursday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

