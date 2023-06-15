Landholders near Proston, Stalworth and Abbeywood in the South Burnett are urged to search their properties for a missing man who hasn't been seen for a week.
Police, emergency services and volunteers will continue to search for 28-year-old Luke Fergusson who was reported missing from Stalworth seven days ago.
Rescue helicopters, private aircraft, land and vehicle assets have joined a large-scale police deployment, searching a 27-square-kilometer area as concerns for Luke's whereabouts continue.
With overnight temperatures dropping concerns have increased, and police are appealing for anyone in the areas near Proston, Stalworth, Abbeywood to remain on the look-out for the man.
He is described as caucasian, approximately 175cm tall, with a proportionate build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Luke has a medical condition and may appear disorientated if sighted.
Anyone with information about Luke's whereabouts is urged to contact police.
