Police continue search for Luke Fergusson

Updated June 15 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:15am
Luke Fergusson who was reported missing from Stalworth seven days ago. Picture: QPS
Landholders near Proston, Stalworth and Abbeywood in the South Burnett are urged to search their properties for a missing man who hasn't been seen for a week.

