Pig gassing protests ramp up in Queensland

Protests against the use of gas at pig abattoirs are ramping up, with animal activists holding a surprise 'vigil' outside Queensland's biggest pork factory today ahead of nationwide action.
Brisbane-based Live Gently, in collaboration with Melbourne-based Farm Transparency Project, is holding a 'memorial' outside Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory, calling for a ban on the legal, industry-wide use of carbon dioxide stunning until a national enquiry is held.
Live Gently spokesperson Carol Slater said about 15 activists assembled outside the factory at about 8.30am and police were called a short time later to monitor the situation.
"We've got a memorial set up at the moment adorned with crosses and flowers and signage," Ms Slater said.
"We're here to shed light on the immense suffering forced upon pigs in gas chambers here at Swickers Bacon Factory, but we're also calling on the Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt to initiate a national inquiry into the use of gas chambers and the closure of all facilities employing this method until a thorough investigation is completed."
Animal welfare is usually the responsibility of individual states and territories.
Ms Slater said they purposely made it a surprise visit.
"Quite often they will try and hold off any trucks arriving. We didn't want their workday to change," she said.
Swickers has been in operation in Kingaroy for over 50 years, processes about 95pc of the state's pork, and employs about 900 staff.
Owner SunPork declined to comment.
About 85 per cent of pigs in Australia are stunned and made unconscious with carbon dioxide (CO2) gas before being slaughtered with a sharp knife.
The activist groups say the method causes suffering, however Australian Pork Limited (APL) has maintained a consistent position on CO2 stunning, saying it was best practice.
"We care about our pigs, and as an industry we share the community's concern for the welfare of our animals. That's why we continue to recommend global best-practice drawing on CO2 stunning - the most humane and effective method of managing pig welfare during processing," it said in a recent statement.
"The majority of Australian abattoirs that process pork have moved to invest in improved infrastructure and implement best practices like group-wise stunning."
The ramping up of protests follows the airing of Farm Transparency Project footage in March by ABC's 7.30, which shows pigs in distress as they are gassed in large Victorian slaughterhouses.
Project founding director Chris Delforce entered several abattoirs to film the pigs, allegedly breaking trespassing and biosecurity laws in the process.
Since then, Woolworths confirmed to 7.30 that Australian Food Group told the supermarket it ceased operating as an abattoir.
The group also claimed a win last month when an inquiry into pig welfare in Victoria was announced.
On May 25, the parliament Economy and Infrastructure Committee agreed to report back by May 2024 on farmed pig welfare in Victoria, focusing on topics including the ability of electrical stunning and carbon dioxide gas to minimise suffering and alternatives.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.