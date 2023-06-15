Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Pig gassing protests ramp up in Queensland

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal activists stage a protest outside SunPork's Swickers Bacon Factory at Kingaroy on Thursday. Picture supplied
Animal activists stage a protest outside SunPork's Swickers Bacon Factory at Kingaroy on Thursday. Picture supplied

Protests against the use of gas at pig abattoirs are ramping up, with animal activists holding a surprise 'vigil' outside Queensland's biggest pork factory today ahead of nationwide action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.