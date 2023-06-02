Environmental groups hail start of Lake Eyre Basin consultation

Queensland Country Life
Conservation, resource groups welcome Lake Eyre Basin consultation

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Environmental groups are enthusiastic about the release of the consultation plan for the Regulatory Impact Statement for Lake Eyre Basin, announced on Friday morning, who see it as leading to a means of banning new oil and gas development in the basin.

