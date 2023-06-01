Environment Minister Leanne Linard has announced that community feedback on options to protect the Queensland section of the Lake Eyre Basin is opening, for a 12-week period.
The options will also recognise First Nations peoples' connection to the region and support sustainable economic development.
There are numerous options being considered, including either retaining the existing regulatory framework to manage current resource extraction and ongoing expansion, or adapting the existing regulatory framework to provide greater certainty for future resource activities, including new extraction methods.
Mithaka traditional owner Josh Gorringe welcomed the news, saying they had been waiting since August last year for such an announcement and it was long overdue.
"When we get a chance to look at all the options, Mithaka will be commenting," he said.
"We know mining will happen but we don't want it in the middle of a floodplain.
"As well as interfering with the flow of water, it interferes with our intangible culture such as songlines."
As soon as Ms Linard was sworn in as Environment Minister a fortnight ago, Lock the Gate Alliance coordinator Ellie Smith called on her to prioritise key reforms to protect the desert rivers of the Channel Country from oil and gas projects.
"Premier Palaszczuk first promised in 2015 to protect the Channel Country, and we've been waiting eight years to see this promise fulfilled," said Lock the Gate Alliance Queensland Coordinator Ellie Smith.
Ms Linard said that in collaboration with the Lake Eyre Basin Stakeholder Advisory Group, the Department of Environment and Science had examined existing policies and legislation, reviewed the available science and considered a range of possible approaches to develop future long- term plan for the basin.
"Through this public consultation, we are seeking the public's views on options to better protect the globally significant river systems in the basin, and achieve a balance between future economic prosperity for Queensland and ecological sustainability for the region."
The consultation process begins on June 2 and concludes on August 25.
The options being considered include:
Ms Linard said expanding environmental protections through regulation would support sustainable economic activities across the region and reduce or eliminate major future threats to the Lake Eyre Basin, saying it would ensure economic growth and prosperity in the long term.
She said that during the consultation process, the government wanted to to ensure all voices, particularly those of traditional owners representing present and future generations, could be heard.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart said any resources projects regardless of where they are must stack up environmentally, socially and financially.
"This consultation is important to ensure that happens," he said. "It will also help provide certainty to the industry moving forward."
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.