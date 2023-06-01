Queensland Country Life
New Environment Minister Linard opens Lake Eyre Basin consultation

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 2 2023 - 6:00am
Channel Country floodplain. Picture: Sally Gall
Environment Minister Leanne Linard has announced that community feedback on options to protect the Queensland section of the Lake Eyre Basin is opening, for a 12-week period.

