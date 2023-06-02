Queensland Country Life

Leichhardt Highway closed after two vehicle crash near Banana

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
Police confirmed that the two vehicle incident occurred near Banana at 2:45am on Friday. picture: file
The Leichhardt Highway remains closed in all directions approximately 30 kilometres north of Banana after a serious multi vehicle accident in the early hours of this morning, with long delays expected.

