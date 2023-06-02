The Leichhardt Highway remains closed in all directions approximately 30 kilometres north of Banana after a serious multi vehicle accident in the early hours of this morning, with long delays expected.
Queensland Police reported a two vehicle crash which occurred around 2:45am on Friday morning, involving a truck and a car.
According to Queensland Ambulance Service, one patient was assessed in a critical condition at the scene.
Another, a man in his thirties, was deemed stable and transferred to Biloela hospital.
Emergency services are continuing to assess the incident.
