Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Not new | Health benefits of garlic date back thousands of years

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers, Andrew and David Moon have been growing garlic commercially for close to 20 years, currently supplying approximately 40 per cent of the Australian garlic market. Picture supplied.
Brothers, Andrew and David Moon have been growing garlic commercially for close to 20 years, currently supplying approximately 40 per cent of the Australian garlic market. Picture supplied.

Research has emerged this week championing the health benefits of Australian garlic and its anti-viral properties, and it's not new information for garlic growers across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.