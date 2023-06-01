Queensland Country Life
Granite Belt Winery and grape grower puts Queensland on the wine map

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:00pm
Queensland grape grower, Brad Hutchings is the first Queensland grape grower to join the prestigious ranks of those recognised in the national Vineyard of the Year Awards. Picture supplied.
Brad Hutchings has become the first Queensland grape grower to join the prestigious ranks of those recognised in the national Vineyard of the Year Awards.

