Brad Hutchings has become the first Queensland grape grower to join the prestigious ranks of those recognised in the national Vineyard of the Year Awards.
Queensland's Granite Belt wine country has been hailed 'one of the most underrated wine regions' by Wine Australia, so the recognition of Brad and Cheryl Hutchings' Savina Lane Premium Wines in the Granite Belt is a welcome acknowledgement for Queensland's premier wine region.
The finalists in the 2022 Young Gun of Wine Vineyard of the Year Awards include 26 from South Australia, 10 from Victoria, seven from New South Wales/ACT, one from Tasmania, four from Western Australia, one from Tasmania, and Mr Hutchings, wno is the first Queensland finalist in the three years the awards have been held.
He said the comparatively small size of his vineyard provoked further surprised reactions amongst fellow finalists when they gathered in the Adelaide Hills.
At just three hectares, the Hutchings the vineyard is many times smaller than most vineyards recognised and ten times smaller than last year's winner from the Adelaide Hills wine region.
Their label, Savina Lane Premium Wine now joins the ranks of some of Australia's best-known names in wine, selected by a judging panel of leading experts on viticulture, Dan Falkenberg, Kerry DeGaris, Kim Chalmers and Melissa Brown who joined wine writer Max Allen.
With more than 6000 grape growers, picking the top vineyards in Australia is no easy task. Inundated with entries, the judges narrowed the field to the 50 that best exemplified the values of sustainability, innovation, provenance and growing great wine.
At 850m, Savina Lane vineyard is in one of Australia's highest wine regions, where cooler temperatures allow for longer grape ripening periods. The Granite Belt's unique granitic gravel soils is well-suited to growing lesser-known alternative varieties.
"At Savina Lane we grow alternative variety wine grapes Fiano, Manseng, Tempranillo, Graciano, Montepulciano, Viognier and also some of the Granite Belt's oldest Shiraz vines," Mr Hutchings said.
"The vineyard was first planted almost 65 years ago when cuttings from much older vines were established by the Savina family, who had immigrated to Australia from Italy after the Second World War."
He said at Savina Lane, they practice environmentally-sustainable viticulture, using natural fertilisers and organic compounds for crop protection wherever possible.
"Our spraying is done at times when natural insect predators, such as ladybirds, are finished eating for the day, as even organic sprays will harm them and these tiny predators assist with insect pest control."
Speaking on behalf of the awards panel Max Allen said thousands of Australian grape growers and winemakers struggled with the most sodden start to the growing season they've ever experienced.
"Not to mention the flood devastation suffered by many, and the ongoing fallout from the pandemic - it's good to be reminded that many vignerons across the country are also looking beyond the here-and-now, to long-term sustainability, regeneration and exciting quality improvements in their vineyards," he said.
"We all know great wines start in the vineyard, and so do sustainable and regenerative philosophies," awards panellist Melissa Brown said.
"Our soils, and the biodiversity within and surrounding it, we nurture not only for the vines that grow upon it, but also for the improvement of the land for future generations.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
