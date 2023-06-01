For the first time in 147 years, a school has taken out top prize at the Royal Queensland Show's (Ekka) iconic giant pumpkin competition.
Growing a whopping 202kg pumpkin, Downlands College Toowoomba students claimed champion heaviest pumpkin of show title, along with first place in the youth class at the Brisbane Showgrounds on April 29.
While they couldn't quite topple the 261.5kg record set in 2015, their win was nonetheless impressive given they beat veteran growers by six kilograms.
The year nine and 10 agricultural students also took home $1450 in prize money.
The crowning of the Ekka's first grand champion for 2023 signals the official countdown to one of Queensland's biggest annual events, which is now just a little over two months away.
Student Patrick Edwards said they didn't anticipate growing such a massive pumpkin.
"We watered it and put fertiliser near its roots, but I honestly didn't think it would be above 175kg," Patrick said.
Funnily enough, their winning entry was actually their second-best piece of fruit, according to Downlands agricultural teacher Dr Jeff Buchanan.
"We thought we were on track for a record earlier in the year - we had a 212kg [pumpkin] that rotted and this is our second best pumpkin, so we've been on bated breath to see that it made it here," Dr Buchanan said.
"We've had a few wins [in other categories] before, but we've never grown anything close to this."
Regarding their winning formula, Dr Buchanan said they used sensors under the pumpkins to try to optimise the ground water levels to get the maximum growth out of them.
It was a close competition this year, with Geoff Frohloff, who holds the Ekka record, taking out first place in the open class with a 196kg pumpkin.
The Frohloff family had three generations competing, with Geoff's son Tony winning second place with a 132kg pumpkin.
"Once you start growing them, you get attached. Every year you want to achieve new goals ... and always get it bigger and better," Tony said.
Grandsons Riley and Dylan also got in on the action, submitting entries in the youth class.
"They give me little tips here and there, but they're not giving me any of the big tips, so I think they're a little bit scared," Riley said.
RNA president David Thomas said it was great to see the next generation becoming involved in the competition and encouraged everyone to see the giant pumpkins in the agricultural hall during Ekka in August and get their seeds for future competitions.
"It's a real art, but it's something that would be great to be involved in," Mr Thomas said.
Champion Heaviest Pumpkin of Show
Downlands College - 202kg
Heaviest Pumpkin - Open Class
1st Geoff Frohloff - 196kg
2nd Tony Frohloff - 132kg
3rd Jim Baxter - 129.5kg
Heaviest Pumpkin - Youth Class
1st Downlands College - 202kg
2nd Downlands College - 51kg
3rd Wilsonton Agricultural Field Centre - 42.5kg
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
