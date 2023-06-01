Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ekka giant pumpkin competition: Darling Downs school makes history

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The agricultural science students pictured with their Ekka-winning giant pumpkin. Picture Ekka
The agricultural science students pictured with their Ekka-winning giant pumpkin. Picture Ekka

For the first time in 147 years, a school has taken out top prize at the Royal Queensland Show's (Ekka) iconic giant pumpkin competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.