The Regulatory Impact Statement that will set the terms for how resources companies can operate in Queensland's section of the Lake Eyre Basin catchment is finally before Cabinet, but its contents remain unknown.
The matter was raised by Gregory MP Lachlan Millar via a Question on Notice to Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon, asking if the RIS for the proposed environmental protections for the Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre Basin had been considered by cabinet, and when it would be released to the public.
The reply from the minister was short and sweet - "Matters relating to Cabinet are Cabinet-in-Confidence".
She added that the government had committed to making it public once it was considered, but didn't say when that would be.
In March, when media reports were rife that mining interests were delaying the release of the environmental protections and allegedly having them watered down, Ms Scanlon said she was not going to comment on "spurious rumour and breach Cabinet confidentiality".
She repeated that response this week, also reiterating that the RIS was "an extensive body of work that covers a third of Queensland and a number of diverse stakeholders" and that it was important that the government get it right, rather than rush it.
The Palaszczuk government committed to a stakeholder advisory group to discuss the proposed framework and to inform a RIS during the 2020 election.
That group has been meeting and the RIS summarising those terms was supposed to go to cabinet last September.
Mr Millar said the minister's response was disappointing, given the amount of time the issue had been unresolved.
"There's concerns out there by graziers and Traditional Owners about what might happen - they want certainty," he said.
ALSO READ:
Mr Millar's questions follow a letter signed by wide cross-section of those involved in stakeholder negotiations, asking for the RIS to be released.
Their frustration stems from repeated delays in publishing the document, despite indications from the government it would be released shortly after meetings held between March and July last year.
One of the signatories was Lake Eyre Basin Traditional Owner George Gorringe, who called on the government to honour its election commitment, and allow community members to have their say.
He was joined by AgForce CEO Mike Guerin, who said it was time for the government to begin the "critical and overdue deep consultation process".
Both Western Rivers Alliance coordinator Riley Rocco and Lock the Gate Alliance Queensland coordinator Ellie Smith added their voice, saying there was no credible reason to continue to delay public consultation on the terms.
"We all agree that certainty is needed for locals in the Lake Eyre Basin," Ms Smith said. "It is time the government gave all Queenslanders a say on the future of these precious rivers."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.