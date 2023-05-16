Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Terms of Lake Eyre Basin regulatory impact statement still unknown

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Releasing the statement outlining the environmental protections for the Lake Eyre Basin remains a bridge too far for the Palaszczuk government. Picture: Sally Gall
Releasing the statement outlining the environmental protections for the Lake Eyre Basin remains a bridge too far for the Palaszczuk government. Picture: Sally Gall

The Regulatory Impact Statement that will set the terms for how resources companies can operate in Queensland's section of the Lake Eyre Basin catchment is finally before Cabinet, but its contents remain unknown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.