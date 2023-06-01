Destocked cattle property listed for $6 million

DESTOCKED 9631 hectare (23,788 acre) cattle property has been listed for sale at $6 million.
Located at Stamford, between Hughenden and Richmond, the Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease is being offered by the Georgetown-based Pedracini family.
The "fairly clean" undulating to flat downs country with black soils and some pebbly ridge country.
Pastures include Mitchell, Flinders grasses plus pig weed, peabush, some buffel and various herbages.
There is some scattered prickly acacia with mimosa along the channels and around the water points.
Improvements include good cattle yards, an old house, machinery sheds and workshop.
Water is sourced from a capped bore installed in 2010 that supplies a turkey's nest and tanks, which gravity feed to troughs across the property.
Ophir Downs is divided in seven main paddocks with laneways plus four holding paddocks.
There is some new fencing with the balance in a sound condition.
The property is about 15km off the Flinders Highway - 96km from Hughenden and 46km from Richmond.
Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, Queensland Rural.
