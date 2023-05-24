Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Crossbreeding Brahmans with Charolais for F1 results pays dividends

By Helen Walker
May 25 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maree Duncombe with her mare Maggie, and a line of Brahman and Charolais F1 steers. Picture: Supplied
Maree Duncombe with her mare Maggie, and a line of Brahman and Charolais F1 steers. Picture: Supplied

She may live in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland but beef producer Maree Duncombe isn't afraid to travel great distances to secure quality cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.