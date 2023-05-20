Clint and Robyn Whitaker's champion bull added a few more notches to his belt at the Gympie show on Friday, including grand exhibit at the 2023 Brahman feature show and a supreme exhibit trophy which will be headed straight to the pool room.
A bull that is familiar with the winners circle, Whitaker Mr Cruiser has had a stellar career on the show circuit over the last few years, including a supreme champion ribbon in the Brahman ring at Sydney Royal Show last month and supreme exhibit at the Toogoolawah Brahman feature show in 2022.
After claiming senior and grand champion bull of the feature show, the standout sire came up against his stable mate and half-sister, senior and grand champion female, Whitaker Miss Chanel, who also went on to win reserve in the interbreed champion female judging.
Progressing to the interbreed judging, Mr Cruiser nudged out the European champion, Amavale Shakespear (Shorthorn), exhibited by Amavale Shorthorns, Cushnie, before surpassing the grand interbreed female champion, Brentvale Krystal R14 (Limousin), exhibited by Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest, for the major trophy.
Clint and Robyn said they were honoured to take the win, particularly securing the bull-female double in the feature show against a very competitive field of Brahman cattle from across the state.
"It's pretty special for us given that Robyn's family have shown at Gympie for many years, and we both have a lot of history here, so it's sort of like a second home for us," Mr Whitaker said.
"There was some very strong competition in the feature show this year, some great cattle from all over."
"I can honestly say that it's the first time in the feature show that we've won the dual, with the bull and the cow, so that's very exciting for us," Mrs Whitaker said.
The couple said Mr Cruiser was a culmination of more than two decades of breeding for them, out of a Whitaker cow and by a homebred sire, Whitaker Mr Amani, who also sired the champion female.
"It's pretty special to see every little piece of genetics that have done well for us over the last 20 or more years, come together to produce this particular bull," Mr Whitaker said.
Judge Terry Connor said he could not go past the bull each time he entered the ring, crediting his muscle pattern and sire appeal, noting that he was also exceptional on parade.
Judges: Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera; Neville Shannon, Braelyn Herefords, Merritts Creek; Terry and Tim Connor, Timbrel Brahmans, Rockhampton.
Brahman feature show
Calf champion bull: Bundaleer Mr Jack 'N' Box, Bundaleer Brahman Stud, Gayndah. Reserve: Bundaleer Mr Brownies & Blondies.
Junior bull: Ruby Park Remington, Bowditch Holdings, Goomborrian. Res: Fairy Springs George 6595, Fairy Springs Brahmans, Taroom.
Senior and Grand bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser, Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera. Res: Raglan Mr Roland 3852, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan.
Calf champion female: Raglan Miss Frankie. Res: NK Miss Elegance, NK Brahman Stud, Theodore.
Junior female: Glengarry S Justine 3324, Glengarry Brahmans, Kunwarara. Res: MBR Platinum Ruby, MBR Brahmans, Kingaroy.
Senior and grand female: Whitaker Miss Chanel. Res: Malabar Goldie 2132, Malabar Red Brahmans, Marburg.
Tropical ring
Junior and grand bull: Nindethana Nigel (Droughtmaster), Nindethana Droughtmasters, Camp Mountain, Res: Seymour Noah (Droughtmaster), Seymour Droughtmasters, Paterson.
Senior bull: Nindethana Napolean (Droughtmaster). Res: Kaydeeay Ghost (Braford), Kaydeeay Brangus & Brafords, Gunalda.
Junior and grand female: Seymour Nayeli (Droughtmaster). Res: Dynamite Twilight T22 (Brangus), Dynamite Brangus, Widgee.
Senior female: Seymour Moana (Droughtmaster). Res: Nindethana Natasha (Droughtmaster).
European ring
Junior and grand bull: Oakwood Big Bash (Limousin), Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg. Res: Gold Crest Timbo T30 (Limousin), Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest.
Senior bull: Gold Crest Stirling (Limousin). Res: KF Spartan (Gelbvieh), Merrindale Gelbviehs, Cinnabar.
Junior female: Oakwood JuJu (Limousin). Res: Midas Zena S041 (Gelbvieh), Midas Gelbviehs, Murgon.
Senior and grand female: Brentvale Krystal R14 (Limousin), Gold Crest Limousins. Res: Midas Emm R031 (Gelbvieh).
British ring
Junior and grand bull: Bowenfels Reality T1 (Angus), Bowenfels Angus Stud, Kingaroy.
Senior bull: Amavale Shakespear (Shorthorn), Amavale Shorthorns, Cushnie.
Junior female: Traveston Downs Tina T001 (Hereford), Traveston Downs Poll Herefords, Traveston.
Senior and grand female: Aleon Lady Emily (Speckle Park), Aleon Speckle Parks, Mundubbera. Res: Devon Court Ruth R003, Traveston Downs Poll Herefords.
Interbreed
Breeders Group: Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera.
Junior bull: Oakwood Big Bash (Limousin), Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg. Res: Bundaleer Mr Jack 'N' Box (Brahman), Bundaleer Brahman Stud, Gayndah.
Senior and grand bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser (Brahman). Res: Amavale Shakespear (Shorthorn), Amavale Shorthorns, Cushnie.
Junior female: Seymour Nayeli (Droughtmaster), Seymour Droughtmasters, Paterson. Res: Oakwood JuJu (Limousin).
Senior and grand female. Brentvale Krystal R14 (Limousin), Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest. Res: Whitaker Miss Chanel (Brahman).
