Gympie show action | results and photos

May 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Grand champion interbreed bull and supreme exhibit Whitaker Mr Cruiser, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Clint and Robyn Whitaker's champion bull added a few more notches to his belt at the Gympie show on Friday, including grand exhibit at the 2023 Brahman feature show and a supreme exhibit trophy which will be headed straight to the pool room.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

