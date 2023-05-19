Repeat purchasers of Bar H Wagyu genetics dominated the buying field at the Hornery family's fourth annual on-property female sale at Comet on Friday evening, where a fullblood PTIC cow and calf sold for a top of $37,000.
For vendors, Percy, Sandra, and Que Hornery, and the team at Bar H Grazing, their sale produced another complete clearance for the 166 Wagyu females and calves offered to average $4667 with a $774,750 gross.
Managing director of Bar H Grazing, Que Hornery said the return of long-time investors of the Bar H genetics were a "great bonus" of the sale.
"The biggest thrill I get is when repeat buyers return, they've had the product and they know what it can achieve, and that also gives the new buyers confidence in the article they're purchasing," Mr Hornery said.
"We had seed stock producers operating in the sale, that mostly purchased heifers and cows to use for embryos, and then there's commercial operations that are looking to reproduce another article.
"The females we offered were grass fed, they're presented naturally, and as natural as we could get them."
It was lot 14, a PTIC cow (BARFN2270) and calf (BAR22T5534), which attracted the sale top price of $37,000 on the night, selling to online buyer Warren Hunter of Epson (Isaac Region), Queensland.
The animal's EBVs are ranked in approx. the heaviest 25th percentile band for 200 day weight and 400 day weight, while 20th percentile band for 600 day weight.
Her 16-month-old full blood bull calf at foot weighed 195 kilograms and was sired by Tyddewi N2270.
Mr Hornery said the bull calf was a slow maturer at birth.
"When we took them off each other for probably three months and got them in a paddock by themselves, he was the smallest on weight, but he ended up being the biggest out of a group of young bull calves," he said.
"The calf has got some carcass genetics in him, which will give attributes the buyer is looking for.
"The PTIC cow on the other hand, I've kept all her siblings, if it was a heifer I kept it and it was a bull I either kept it or sold it.
"All of her flush sisters have got really good carcass data, so it gives me confidence that she has that to."
Nine Wagyu PTIC cows sold to a top of $25,000 for N2201 to the Cant Family Trust, and averaged $11,889.
Five fullblood Wagyu PTIC cow and calf lots reached a top of $37,000 and averaged $27,600.
Seventeen fullblood Wagyu FB open heifers sold to a top of $11,000 for 22T4123 to Sean Dillon of Surbiton Station, Alpha, and achieved a medium price of $5941.
In the open section, pens of five Wagyu heifers were offered, with buyers able to bid per head.
Forty five purebred Wagyu PB open heifers sold to average $3833 and peaked at $4500 per head for a pen of five open heifers to buyer Tim Kirkwood Family Trust.
Sixty five Wagyu F3 open heifers sold to average $3038 and top of $3500/hd for a pen of five open heifers to the Zahl family of Springsure, while 25 Wagyu F2 open heifers sold to average $2350, and a top of $3000/hd for a pen of five open heifers which sold to Twin Hills Cattle Company.
Throughout the sale, bids came from buyers from across central Queensland, up to Ayr in North Queensland, and down into New South Wales.
Solid volume and return clientele support is always evident at the fixture with regular supporters, Kelly and L Zahl of Springsure purchasing 56 Wagyu females at a medium of $3017.
D.R.I Grazing secured 20 Wagyu females, to average $2875, while Twin Hills Cattle Co also bought 20 head for an average of $2562.
H & A Grazing, Springsure, purchased 18 females for an average of $5222 and Tim Kirkwood family trust secured 15 head at a medium price of $4167.
The sale was the first to be held under the Hornery family's recently revamped selling facility on their property at River Lea, which is now undercover.
Mr Hornery said the new selling facility was more for the business and not just for their annual auctions.
"We'll use it for training, there might be other auctions held here, but we'd like to utilise the facility to grow the knowledge of staff and put on more Wagyu producing field days here," he said.
"It's just a facility that we can integrate into our business. This is just another stage and I'm invested in the game."
Elders Studstock conducted the sale, with auctioneer Anthony Ball taking the bids on the night.
The sale was also simulcast by Elite Livestock Auctions, with 50 per cent of the sale bid online.
Online attracted 120 viewers, including 40 odd registered bidders, with seven lots sold online.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
