Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Bar H Grazing's Wagyu female on-property twilight auction achieves full clearance at Comet

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 20 2023 - 12:54am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $37,000 top Wagyu PTIC cow and calf, with auctioneer Elders' Anthony Ball, with vendor Que Hornery, Bar H Grazing, River Lea, Comet. Picture: Ben Harden
The $37,000 top Wagyu PTIC cow and calf, with auctioneer Elders' Anthony Ball, with vendor Que Hornery, Bar H Grazing, River Lea, Comet. Picture: Ben Harden

Repeat purchasers of Bar H Wagyu genetics dominated the buying field at the Hornery family's fourth annual on-property female sale at Comet on Friday evening, where a fullblood PTIC cow and calf sold for a top of $37,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.