There was a massive turn out for people's day at the Gympie show on Friday, with a big crowd sitting ringside for the stud cattle judging.
The cattle classes were highlighted by the Brahman feature show, which saw almost 100 entries and plenty of support from stud breeders across the state.
There was also plenty of action in across the other pavilions, including the poultry which saw more than 300 entries, and the dairy, which has bounced back to around 80 entries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.