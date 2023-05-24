Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Farmers gear up to take legal action against spray drift

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are taking legal action after their cotton crops were devastated by chemical spray drift. Picture - supplied
Farmers are taking legal action after their cotton crops were devastated by chemical spray drift. Picture - supplied

FARMERS on Queensland's Central Highlands are gearing up to take legal action after their cotton crops were damaged by chemical spray drift in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.