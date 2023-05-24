Queensland Country Life
Organic Collagen Australia taps into $4.7b global industry using cowhides destined for landfill

By Brandon Long
Updated May 24 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Organic cattle hides are being used to produce high-value collagen. Picture by Brandon Long
A Queensland company is tapping into the lucrative global collagen market, estimated to hit US$20 billion by 2030, by processing organic cow hides that are often destined for landfill.

