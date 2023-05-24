A Queensland company is tapping into the lucrative global collagen market, estimated to hit US$20 billion by 2030, by processing organic cow hides that are often destined for landfill.
Based at Yandina on the Sunshine Coast, skincare and supplement company Organic Collagen Australia (OCA) has spent five years and almost $4 million on R&D to process the bovine product through proprietary methods using solar-enabled freeze-drying machines.
The company says it's allowed them to develop the world's first organic collagen, which they use in their creams and dietary supplements.
Collagen is traditionally extracted from the hide's leather-making process and is commonly marketed as a health and beauty treatment.
However, some reports have linked its procurement to deforestation and human and animal abuse.
Conventional collagen extraction also often involves harsh chemicals such as bleach and hydrochloric acid.
For OCA's co-founders, Fiona Dobbrick and Michael Buckley, it was about creating a sustainable and ethical range of high-value products.
"We found a gap in the market to produce collagen ethically and organically - without the use of harsh chemicals traditionally used in collagen production and using only local Australian suppliers," Mr Buckley said.
"We were told it couldn't be done, but we persisted and we did it. Now we're ready to shake up the entire global industry."
The company starts by sourcing hides from organic beef producers on the Queensland-NSW border.
They are then sent to a production plant, and from there, the hides go to the Yandina facility for further processing.
Mr Buckley said by using something that was considered a low value input which often went to landfill, their process respected the whole production chain.
"To us, that was a waste stream. If we can convert that and use it, well, you're basically respecting the process," he said.
"There is meat production, whether you agree with it or not. That's the world as we know it.
"If there's going to be a waste stream, whether it's bananas, apples, strawberries, or anything else, we invent high value processes or consumer goods stemming from a sustainable waste stream."
Mr Buckley said the freeze drying process was not easy to master but their continual work paid off.
"We had to get some base commercial units built, study it, break it, improve it, watch it, to really learn on the job because there was no manual that made any sense as to how to perfect freeze drying," he said.
"[We did it] in that sort of true R&D spirit [of] 'have a go, watch it, make mistakes, learn and improve'."
The facility now features five one-tonne capacity freeze drying systems and industrial milling equipment.
"We're well set up to handle good production. If you said we're finished, by no means [we are]. We've had plenty of people come in and say, 'this is huge', but to us, it's not. It's a stepping stone. We certainly want to grow and expand as we scale up into the future."
While some studies have found taking collagen could help with increased muscle mass, hair and nail growth, skin elasticity, gut health and reduced joint inflammation, other studies have been inconclusive.
Now, the company has entered the US market only six months after launching products and has gained the attention of Tru Life Distribution.
TruLife operates as a one-stop-shop for up and coming companies, as well as established brands, to get their products into the hands of some of the most prominent retailers in the US, including Walmart, Amazon and Costco.
The US distributor will help OCA launch into the US in a deal that could be valued up to US$1 million in product sales within the first 12 months, with steady growth thereafter.
OCA has also launched an equity crowdfunding campaign.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
