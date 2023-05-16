How do you accommodate over 120,000 people?
That's what Beef Australia is hoping to solve, with just under a year out before their highly anticipated event in 2024.
Beef Australia and Airbnb recently launched a campaign encouraging central Queensland locals to list their homes with short-term accommodation.
To date, Airbnb has seen a major increase of listings, going from approximately 16 available options, to this week listing 96 across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.
With international visitors returning in 2024, a record 120,000 attendees are expected.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said available accommodation in the region has always been a challenge for Beef Australia but a vital part of the success of the event's growth.
"Naturally, hosting an international event in regional Australia comes with challenges, but having sufficient accommodation to accommodate the influx of visitors remains one of the biggest," Mr Irwin said.
"To help us host the expected increase in visitation, we've been working with Airbnb to help locals list a room or a whole home with ease and take advantage of this economic opportunity.
"Our aim is to have an adequate supply of accommodation available for when our tickets go on sale later this year.."
Quest Rockhampton's hotel general manager, Ben O'Sullivan, said Beef's triennial event saw most accommodation services in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast booked out well in advance.
"The leisure market during that period of time is not going to be able to find any accommodation, which is mostly people coming for a short stay," Mr O'Sullivan said.
"It's busy and demand is extremely high during Beef week, but the event certainly puts us on the map. It gives Rockhampton that buzz and it also showcases what we have to offer."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
