Capricornia distance education families able to use Outstation after three years

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Year five Capricornia School of Distance Education students Libby, Nate, Cooper, Sophie and Heidi loving being back together in their refurbished accommodation at Emerald. Pictures supplied.
Three years after its closure, the accommodation associated with the Emerald campus of the Capricornia School of Distance Education has welcomed students back to the renovated premises.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

