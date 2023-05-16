Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Around the ring: Elite Cattle Co and Moongool take top prizes at Roma show

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Interbreed champion female, Elite Sheila S200, exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, with Kim Groner, Dave Flower and judge Lachlan Spry. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Interbreed champion female, Elite Sheila S200, exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, with Kim Groner, Dave Flower and judge Lachlan Spry. Pictures: Clare Adcock

The Roma show saw support from studs in the Maranoa and Western Downs regions last Friday, with top quality Bos Indicus and Bos Taurus cattle coming head to head in the interbreed challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.