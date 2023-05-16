The Roma show saw support from studs in the Maranoa and Western Downs regions last Friday, with top quality Bos Indicus and Bos Taurus cattle coming head to head in the interbreed challenge.
It was a showdown between the Simmentals and the Santa Gertrudis in the female competition, while a Charolais bull impressed judge Lachlan Spry, Spry's Shorthorn and Angus Wagga Wagga, for the champion interbreed bull.
There were also plenty of young handlers hitting the ring, with Dowlands College, Toowoomba, putting in a good showing and the Nudgee College boys making the trip out from Brisbane.
Calf champion female: Murgona Royalty, DB and KJ Phillips, Murgona Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wandoan. Reserve calf champion female: Yarrawonga T671, D and AD Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wallumbilla.
Junior female: Murgona Queen Bee, DB and KJ Phillips, Murgona Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wandoan Res: Jazmaree T232, Seawright Investments, Injune.
Senior and grand female: Murgona Peppermint, DB and KJ Phillips, Murgona, Wandoan Res: Oakmore Park Valentina (Droughtmaster), Downlands College, Toowoomba.
Calf champion male: Blue Ribbon Tommy (Droughtmaster), St Josephs Nudgee College, Nudgee. Res: Kulkyne Sattler (Brangus), Henry Sinnamon, Kulkyne Brangus Stud, Jackson.
Junior and grand male: Murgona Quarterback, DB and KJ Phillips, Murgona Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wandoan. Res: Walmona Desmond, Walmona Santa Gertrudis Stud, Coolah, NSW.
Senior male: Murgona Parker, DB and KJ Phillips, Murgona, Wandoan. Res: Kulkyne Statesman, Henry Sinnamon, Jackson.
Calf champion female: Kildare Dianna 125, R and S McDouall, Kildare South Devon Stud. Res: Jambili Thumbelina, McUtchen Family, Jambili South Devon Stud, Jandowae.
Junior and grand female: Elite Sheila S200 (Simmental) , Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra. Res: K5X Brooke S184 (Angus), SB Hayward and KL Smith, Allora.
Senior female: ADM Lorna Wanda (Angus), St Josephs Nudgee College, Nudgee. Res: Jambili QP, McUtcheon Family, Jambili South Devon Stud, Jandowae.
Calf champion male: Moongool Trademark, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Res: Brendale Thornton, BP and MJ Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais Stud, Marburg.
Junior male: Elite Sterling (Simmental), Elite cattle Co, Meandarra. Res: Moongool Stagecoach, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
Senior and grand male: Moongool Slingshot, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Res: Moongool Silver Bullet, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
Interbreed Champion Breeders Group: Elite Cattle Co (Simmental).
Interbreed Champion Female: Elite Sheila S200, Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra (Simmental).
Interbreed Champion Male: Moongool Slingshot, Moongool Charolais.
Champion led steer: Jambili Besser Brick, McUtchen Family, Jandowae. Res: Trigger, Downlands College, Toowoomba.
Champion junior parader: Logan Flynn. Res: Callum McUtchen.
Champion junior judge: Logan Flynn. Res: Drew Patton.
