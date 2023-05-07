Queensland Country Life
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifts man after mustering incident

Updated May 7 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 7:15pm
The injured man being loaded onto the helicopter. Picture supplied.
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was thrown from his horse while mustering.

