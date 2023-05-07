Guests travelled from as far as the Gulf and even Cambodia to attend the wedding of Danielle and Dan Mulligan on March 22 at Gordon Country, south of Toowoomba.
The pair's relationship had been put to the ultimate test before they said I do.
After a stint of reasonably long distance dating and dodging COVID border closures, they spent harvest working together.
Dan even taught Danielle how to drive a header for his contracting business, and after spending two and half months working together, living in a caravan, and in some high pressure situations; they didn't get sick of each other or argue.
"We knew what we had was pretty special after that experience, and Danielle moved back to NSW not long after," they said.
Dan proposed on a quiet Friday night at home after being away for work for a couple of weeks.
"Dan had asked my Dad five months earlier, and he had bought the sapphire for my ring (a Qld sapphire for his Qld girl)," Danielle said.
Their day was described as country, rustic and laidback party with minimal stress.
A highlight for the couple was a first look reveal with their bridal party and close friends, before saying I do.
The bride and groom were dressed by Ferrari Formal Wear and Bridal and Danielle's veil was borrowed from Maree (Danielle's maid of honour and best friend since high school).
Makeup was done by Donna's Beauty Loft and hair from The Mixx.
Dans' cousin Lizzie McCurley was the celebrant.
Sally Batt captured the day and knew Danielle when she spent some time teaching her two youngest kids distance ed more than 15 years ago.
