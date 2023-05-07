Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Passing etiquette ready for tourist season

By Wendy Sheehan
May 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Sheehan, rangeland grazier.
Wendy Sheehan, rangeland grazier.

Unexpected rain the night before we were due to set off on the boarding school return raised hope in the children and caused a delay while the 80kms of dirt dried out (mostly).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.