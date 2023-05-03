Show season is in full swing and there has been plenty of action on the circuit over the last fortnight, with bumper stud and prime cattle entries at a number of shows around the state.
There were record entries at the Taroom show on Monday this week, as the Charolais took centre stage for their feature show, and it was a one-two punch for the southern visitors as the interbreed bull and female ribbons were both taken out by New South Wales studs.
Judges Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK Livestock, Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga Cattle Co, and Scott Waldron, Stanbroke, were faced with a tough decision as 242 head of top-quality cattle battled it out in the ring across almost 400 class nominations in the stud cattle competition.
Junior bull challenge results
Champion: Truro Sherlock (Hereford), Truro Whiteface, Bellata, NSW. Reserve: Brendale Saxby (Charolais), Brendale Charolais, Tallegalla.
Bos Indicus results
Junior female: Murgona Queen Bee (Santa Gertrudis), Murgona Santa Gertrudis, Taroom. Res: Yarrawonga T671 (Santa Gertrudis), Yarrawonga Cattle Co, Wallumbilla.
Senior and grand female: Bullakeana Unaware (Brangus), Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore. Res: Glenlands D Bells 'N' Whistles (Droughtmaster), Glenlands Droughtmasters, Bouldercombe.
Junior bull: Glenlands D Elwood (Droughtmaster). Res: Murgona Queenslander (Santa Gertrudis).
Senior and grand bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser (Brahman), Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera. Res: Murgona Parker (Santa Gertrudis).
Bos Taurus results
Junior female: Elite Shelia (Simmental), Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra. Res: Jen-Daview Gem (Limousin), Jen-Daview Livestock, Kingaroy.
Senior and grand female: K5X Design (Angus), K5X Angus, Allora.
Junior and grand bull: Truro Sherlock. Res: Meldon Park Stamp Duty, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains.
Senior bull: Summit Top Secret, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, NSW. Res: Gold Crest Stirling, Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest.
Charolais feature show results
Calf female: Charnelle Emma, Charnelle Charolais, Upper Tent Hill. Res: Lilydale Queensland, Lilydale Charolais, Helidon.
Junior female: Brendale Yvette. Res: Cassaglen Snowflake, Cassaglen Charolais, Dalveen.
Senior and grand female, Supreme exhibit: 4 Ways MLR Frankie, 4 Ways Charolais, Inverell. Res: 4 Ways Refine.
Calf bull: Brendale Thunder. Res: Cassaglen Tommy D.
Junior bull: Moongool Stagecoach, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Res: Brendale Scooter.
Senior and grand bull: Moongool Silver Bullet. Res: Lockyer Senator, Brendale Charolais.
Super Bull Challenge results
Champion: Truro Sherlock. Second: Moongool Silver Bullet. Third: Whitaker Mr Cruiser. Fourth: Meldon Park Stamp Duty.
Prime and store cattle results
Judges Anthony Griffith, JBS, and Joe Keppel cast their eyes over close to 300 head of prime and store cattle, mostly sourced from the local area, and were tasked with the difficult decision of separating the good, from the great.
Grand champion grain fed and supreme exhibit: John and Mary Atkins, Taroom.
Grand champion grass or crop fed exhibit: Pitkin family, Taroom.
Grand champion pen of store cattle: Lauren Finger, Taroom.
The Hanson family of Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore, put on a clinic at the Theodore show, taking out both of the broad ribbons in the stud competition last Sunday.
Judge: Peter Mahony, Gyranda Santa Gertrudis, Theodore.
Interbreed results
Junior female: Santahat Tania (Santa Gertudis), Santahat Santa Gertudis, Monto. Res: Bullakeana Velvet (Brangus), Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore.
Senior and grand female: Bullakeana Our Pretty Lady (Brangus). Res: Bonox Bree B1415 (Brangus), Bonox Brangus, Taroom.
Junior and grand bull: Bullakeana V.I.P. (Brangus). Res: Santahat Tusk (Santa Gertudis).
Senior bull: Thommo Saloon (Droughtmaster), Edge Fitting Service, Widgee. Res: Yabba-Do Sonic, Yabba-Do, Kandanga.
A Speckle Park female reigned supreme at The Caves cattle competition last Saturday, coming out on top of the 150 entries.
Judges: Beth Streeter, Mt Slopeaway Marlborough, Remy Streeter, Palmvale Marlborough, John Atkinson, Glenavon.
Interbreed results
Calf bull champion: Couti Outi Crueso (Brangus), Couti Outi Brangus, Kunwarara. Res: Kenrol 0590 (Brahman), Kenrol Brahmans, Gracemere.
Junior and grand bull: Kenrol 3204. Res: Carrie Downs Sebastiano (Romagnola), Peter Turner, Lammermoor.
Senior bull: Kenrol Dreamboy. Res: Cambil Cavalier (Brahman), Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine.
Calf female: Slatewood Y-Arta Catherine (Simmental), R and A Clews, Rossmoya. Res: Couti Outi Cutie.
Junior female: Kenrol 3179. Res: Gyranda Tori (Santa Gertrudis), Matt Mahony, Gracemere.
Senior and grand female, and supreme exhibit: Rosewood Karmen (Speckle Park), Dolinski Family, Glenlee. Res: The Ridge Nadene (Brahman), A and J Roberts, Jardine.
