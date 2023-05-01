Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Taroom show makes mark as regional Queensland's largest cattle show

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott and Pip Hann, Truro Whiteface Herefords and Poll Herefords, Bellata NSW, with their grand champion interbreed bull and super bull champion, Truro Shirlock, and chief steward Ben Adams, Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Scott and Pip Hann, Truro Whiteface Herefords and Poll Herefords, Bellata NSW, with their grand champion interbreed bull and super bull champion, Truro Shirlock, and chief steward Ben Adams, Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis. Pictures: Clare Adcock

A Hereford bull from across the border has taken command at Queensland's largest cattle showing outside the Ekka, as Taroom show boasts record numbers across stud and prime sections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.