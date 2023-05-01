A Hereford bull from across the border has taken command at Queensland's largest cattle showing outside the Ekka, as Taroom show boasts record numbers across stud and prime sections.
Judges Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK Livestock, Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga Cattle Co, and Scott Waldron, Stanbroke, were faced with a tough decision as 242 head of top-quality cattle battled it out in the ring across almost 400 class nominations in the stud cattle competition.
The trip north was well worth it for Scott and Pip Hann, Truro Whiteface Herefords and Poll Herefords, Bellata NSW, as their standout sire, Truro Shirlock, secured a swag of ribbons to take home, including junior bull challenge winner, Bos Taurus and interbreed grand champion bull, before taking top spot in the 2023 "Superbull challenge."
The 2023 Sydney Royal Show champion came up against a stacked field in the final challenge, nudging out Moongool Silver Bullet, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba, in second place, Whitaker Mr Cruiser, Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera, in third, and Meldon Park Stamp Duty, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains, in fourth.
With the Charolais feature show taking centre stage,, it was no surprise that the cream did in fact rise to the top, as the Whitechurch family's 4Ways MLR Frankie, 4Ways Charolais, Inverell NSW, took out grand champion interbreed female, making it a one-two punch for the southerners.
Chief stud cattle steward Amanda Adams, Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis, said the record number of entries was a credit to the support and dedication of the broader community.
"We're just overwhelmed by the response and we're very, very grateful and excited to see everyone turn up and make it such a big show," she said.
"It seems everyone has had a great day and enjoyed themselves, which is great to see.
"We're pretty proud of the effort we've out in to make it as big as it is, and we couldn't do that without the support of our locals. They're amazing with getting all of the sponsorship and donations.
"It's continued support from our community that keeps it going."
With more than $16,000 in prize money across the stud classes and over $22,000 for the prime and store competition, it's no surprise that so many exhibitors were keen to throw their hat in the ring.
Judges Anthony Griffith, JBS, and Joe Keppel cast their eyes over close to 300 head of prime and store cattle, mostly sourced from the local area, and were tasked with the difficult decision of separating the good, from the great.
John and Mary Atkins, Spion Kop, Taroom, had a very successful campaign, taking out grand champion grain fed exhibit, before their pair of Santa Gertrudis steers claimed supreme champion exhibit.
Local family, the Pitkins, were awarded most successful exhibitor across the prime and store competition, after winning the broad ribbon for grand champion grass or crop fed exhibit, with their Simmental heifer.
Taroom vet nurse Lauren Finger, La Shae Cattle Company, Illuka, had a stellar day out, winning the grand champion pen of store cattle, amongst a handful of other ribbons, with her Charolais cattle.
Prime cattle committee member Nigel Onley said the entries were all shown by producers within around 150 kilometres of Taroom and they exemplified the prowess of the region's cattle country.
"It just shows the quality of the country around here and the quality of these cattle," he said.
"They're all beautiful cattle and we think they're up there with the best in the state."
The new prime cattle yards at the showgrounds were officially opened at last year's show but have received several extensions over the last 12 months, a project which Mr Onley said would not have happened if it wasn't for the hard work of the small but mighty committee.
"There's 73 pens now and it's a major spelling point for cattle coming through," he said.
"The show society decided a couple of years ago that our old yards just weren't fit for purpose and after some help from a government grant, we chipped in some money and the cattle committee got it done over a couple of years.
"We've got a fantastic team and when you build something like this, it attracts more people.
"We're very passionate about showing our prime cattle and there's been some absolutely magnificent cattle here today."
