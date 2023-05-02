Locals enjoyed a massive day out at the Taroom show on Monday, enjoying a bumper display of stud, prime and store cattle, after they received record entries in all sections.
There were plenty of youngsters enjoying a day away from school on the public holiday, with most saying they would much prefer being ringside to hitting the books.
The show continued on Tuesday, with the crowds turning out to enjoy another day of action across the pavilions and equestrian ring, before hitting sideshow alley and the cattlemans bar.
