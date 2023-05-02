Queensland Country Life
Domestic trade Charolais steers top the Gympie market at 470c/kg

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
May 2 2023
The best pen of steers suitable for the domestic trade was awarded to Ethan Carter Riversleigh Pastoral, Burnside (centre) with ANZ representatives Ruan Peter and Stephen Hamilton.Picture supplied.
A top-quality yarding of 2242 cattle were assembled at the Gympie Saleyards for the Sullivan Livestock's first weaner sale of the year, last Thursday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

