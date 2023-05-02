A top-quality yarding of 2242 cattle were assembled at the Gympie Saleyards for the Sullivan Livestock's first weaner sale of the year, last Thursday.
Selling agent Dan Sullivan said that overall most lines were met spirited competition throughout the day.
"We saw an exceptional quality yarding of weaners drawn from Goomeri, Tansey, Booubyjan, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Maryborough, Brooweena, and local areas,"Mr Sullivan said.
"The majority of which sold to a dearer market throughout, to buyers Dalby,Miles, Roma, and central Queensland and back into the local area."
Quality Charolais cross steers from Riversleigh Pastoral, Burnside, Woolooga sold to a top of 470c/kg returning $1391 and $1303 respectively.
Quality Simmental cross steers from Trent Stanton, Goomeri made 432c/kg to return $1453 and $1314.
Simmental cross steers from Darren Parker, Windera made 450c to return $1,01/head.
Kelvin Schroeder sold Simmental cross steers for 414c/kg making $1351, while his Charbray steers made 438c to return $1454 and 482c/kg to return $1246/head and 476c/kg $1202/head.
Darren Clem sold Charbray steers for 454c/kg to return $1478/head and $1468 respectively.
T1Y. Brooya Station, Woolooga sold 101 good quality first cross Charbray steers for 488c/kg to return a top price of $1368/head, while the rest of the run made $1361, $1213 and $1201.
Charbray steers from the Davies family made sold between 428c and 440c/kg to return $1388 and $1291/head.
Charolais cross steers from Ian Sharon Brown, Thinoomba made 480c/kg to return $1186/head.
A run of Droughtmaster steers from Riversleigh Pastoral sold for 468c/kg to return a top of $1,321.
Santa cross steers from Sandalwood Cattle made 446c/kg to return $1312/head.
R A Bambling, Sexton sold Droughtmaster steers for 448c/kg to return $1283/head.
Brangus steers from Cinnabar sold between 498c and 464c/kg returning $1348 and $1153/head.
Angus cross steers from the Davies family made 448c/kg ($1,302). Light
Charbray steers from the Sweet family Cootharaba made $5/kg to return $1,032.
Charolais cross heifers from Riversleigh Pastoral, Woolooga sold for 356c/kg to return $1160/head.
Charolais cross heifers from Manumbar Station made to 340c/kg returing $990/head.
Next Gympie Weaner Sale Thursday, June 8.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
