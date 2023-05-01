The battle against invasive weed lantana is ramping up in south east Queensland as one council invests tens of thousands of dollars in control measures.
Somerset Regional Council recently announced it will spend almost $60,000 on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), trailer and spray unit to control the weed.
Lantana is a weed of national significance and is regarded as one of the worst weeds in Australia because of its invasiveness, potential for spread, and economic and environmental impacts.
It threatens agriculture, pastoral production, forestry and biodiversity of conservation areas, and typically invades disturbed land and river margins.
Originally from the Americas, lantana covers five million hectares throughout most coastal and hinterland areas of Australia, from north Queensland to southern NSW and including the NT and WA.
In a council meeting on April 26, SRC voted unanimously to buy a $30,000 Can-am Defender DPS Pro, $16,000 plant trailer and a $12,500 Quik Spray 300L unit.
Councillor Sean Choat said the purchase would help increase productivity through operational improvements.
"This is such a great initiative from the team to increase their accessibility to areas that were previously difficult to treat," Mr Choat said.
"The lantana control program that council implemented has been one of the most outstanding and notable programs within in our region that we have implemented and I know we are making a visible difference in this space."
Mr Choat said it was great to see that the Department of Transport and Main Roads were getting involved with this program and he hoped that their funding and support for this program would continue well into the future.
In February 2023, council mechanically removed more than 23 hectares of lantana and chemically treated more than nine hectares.
Lantana forms dense thickets and reproduces by layering (vegetative spread) and plants produce thousands of seeds spread by birds, animals and water.
Most variants of lantana in Australia are toxic to livestock to some degree, with poisoning occurring most when new animals are introduced into lantana areas and there is no other feed.
The highest priority for lantana control is preventing its spread and it is advised that integrated control should combine mechanical, chemical, fire, biological methods, and re-vegetation.
The earliest record for Australia is from 1841 in the old Botanic Gardens in Adelaide, SA, and cultivated plants are known to have been grown in NSW by John Macarthur at Camden Park in 1843.
It was reported by 1879 as a "most troublesome weed" in Queensland.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
