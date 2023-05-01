Memorable campdraft celebrations continued in western Queensland last weekend, as the Winton Diamantina Rodeo Association enjoyed its 25th anniversary with large nominations being received for their three day event.
Being one of the popular campdrafts in the north west, the event reflects the strong and supportive band of voluntary workers and cattle donors that are the heart and soul of the annual event.
Having volunteered as secretary for the duration of the Winton DRA's history, Patrice Elliott is a humble lady that gives so much time and energy, working for her local campdraft and offers her services not only to the Winton Campdraft but to numerous campdraft event.
Along with her husband Mike Elliott, who is the current patron, together they have been active committee members and cattle donors for many years.
Kerry Turnbull is another local Winton lady who has volunteered as treasurer for more than 10 years, together with her husband Jason, who was a previous president and cattle donors.
Another long term committee member PJ Elliott has donated cattle for many years and walked cattle to the grounds more than 100km on multiple occasions.
More recently husband and wife team, Thomas and Teegan Mills have taken on the positions of president and treasurer for the past three years.
The list of support is endless but ensures the success of this wonderful event.
The featured WaterDrill Australia Gem of the West Open was run over two rounds and a final, with $25,000 prize money and was forced into a runoff, with Ben Hall securing the victory riding Tarmaroo Jackson after they scored 88 points in the decider ahead of Kate Southern and Shesa Blue Badger.
Mr Hall also claimed the win in the Rabobank Maiden B riding Halls Emma Rio.
The Hall family continued their dominance when Madison Hall had a convincing win in the Mitech Mt Isa Novice B riding Smarty and were forced into a runoff with Blackall livestock agent Beau Frame (Frames Fairplay).
Mundubbera couple Joe and Lexi Payne, also featured in the line ups, with Joe securing the first two places in the Bob Blacket Memorial Jackpot Stallions campdraft riding Spin Rey and Cole Black respectively and Lexi claiming the BMR Business Solutions Ladies riding Kanya Catolena.
Jericho drafter Ben Williamson riding Rhapsody Chex had a convincing win in the Westec Electrical Hughenden Futurity with 176 points holding a 22 point lead ahead of Cheyenne O'Brien (Neirbo Ace).
The Steel Supplies Charters Towers Novice A was a hotly contested campdraft with Charli Curr riding Devine securing the victory with 182 points ahead, just one point ahead of her partner Will Durkin riding Millungeras Flashman on behalf of Evan Acton.
The Frank Mitchell Memorial Maiden A was won by Les Stewart riding Chickalena's Last.
This was a sentimental victory as Mr Stewart was formerly from Winton and had grown up under the guidance and supervision of Frank Mitchell.
ACA president Rohan Marks and Turners Cowboy held a narrow one point lead in the Elanco Best of the Best Restricted Open ahead of Joe Payne (In Style) and Ben Hall (Halls Eltorrio).
Winton local Louise Cusack riding Just Now secured the blue ribbon in the Qld Rural Encouragement after a run off with Cam Trevor.
The Clint Beetson Memorial Juvenile was won by Meg Logan riding Deadly with 88 points, whilst three competitors shared equal second just one point behind, whilst the Robbie's Equipulse Therapy Junior cattle working competition was taken out by Ava Hawkins with 91 points.
Cattle for the event were kindly donated by PJ Elliott, Kerry and Jason Turnbull, Thomas and Teegan Mills and Corfield Downs Pastoral whilst being carted by long time supporter Curley Cattle Transport.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Mundubbera Show, Palmgrove Pintpot, Wandoan and the Gidgeefield Quinalow Community events scheduled.
