Winton Campdraft celebrates 25 years

By Robyn Paine
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Memorable campdraft celebrations continued in western Queensland last weekend, as the Winton Diamantina Rodeo Association enjoyed its 25th anniversary with large nominations being received for their three day event.

