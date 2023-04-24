Queensland Country Life
University-based bid for former Longreach Pastoral College not successful

By Sally Gall
April 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Professor Ross Garnaut, pictured at Barcaldine's Tree of Knowledge. Picture: Sally Gall
Leading economist Ross Garnaut has confirmed that a tender for the former Longreach Pastoral College that involved every university in Queensland and all of Australia's major research institutes has been unsuccessful.

