Clermont's Tessa Cook named as 2023 AgriFutures Horizon scholar

Clare Adcock
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Clermont local and vet student Tessa Cook has been named as one of the AgriFutures Horizon scholars for 2023. Pictures: supplied
Clermont local Tessa Cook has been announced as one of the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship recipients for 2023 and the James Cook University vet student has big plans for the future.

