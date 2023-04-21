Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Industry, council shocked AAM consortium Longreach College bid rejected

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sign in front of the former Longreach Pastoral College is a blank canvas at present. Picture: Sally Gall
The sign in front of the former Longreach Pastoral College is a blank canvas at present. Picture: Sally Gall

Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner is among those expressing surprise at the state government's rejection of the consortium tender headed by AAM Investment Group for the former Longreach Pastoral College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.