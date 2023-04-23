A huge crowd of racegoers hit the track for the 2023 Dalby Picnic Races, keen for a day of bets, beers and a boogie after dark.
One of the biggest event's in the town's social calendar, it was no surprise to see hundreds of visitors make their way to the Downs, as well as many locals keen to enjoy a day trackside.
Kicking off with a nine race program and stellar fashions on the field competition, spirits were high as the sun set and the real partygoers were prepared to stick it out for the long haul, dancing well into the night.
