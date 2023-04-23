If you'd have asked me if I liked running five years ago, you would have received a fairly passionate response, maybe with an expletive to really accentuate my disdain for the activity.
The thought of ambling around for the sake of nothing other than moving was nonsensical to me until 2021, after two years flying full time for mustering and finding myself more and more fatigued at the end of each day.
While I'd never enjoyed running as a singular exercise, I've always enjoyed playing sport, especially in a team, which is why I think I quickly fell in love with running around the yards in the stock camp in the NT.
The only difference in 2021 was that I was no longer running around with the camp and I was instead sitting in a cockpit for 10 hours a day, squinting through a myriad of bullwaddy and lancewood, looking for cattle.
Around the same time, I'd cut back drinking in a big way and was no longer looking for the cold beer at the end of a day's work, which also meant I wasn't getting the short-term dopamine or serotonin hit induced by alcohol.
I'd cut back to try and combat my sub-optimal energy levels and as much as anything; to experiment to see what would happen if I removed a part of my routine that is deeply engrained in rural Australia, and probably the rest of the working nation.
I remember when the penny dropped; I was thinking about the changes I'd made and realised that I'd cut out exercise almost completely now that I wasn't running around the backyards and at the same time, I'd lost out on the opportunity to socialise with the team throughout the day.
I thought about the correlation and through a bit of research and light reading, I worked out that I was missing out on the release of feel-good endorphins, so I had a radical idea; I was going to start exercising to see if that'd make a difference to my energy levels and overall performance, even though it did seem counter-intuitive.
I noticed positive benefits immediately and fast forward to now, I'm running 40-50km per week in conjunction with full time study, while sitting on several committees, running my own business, and actively looking for the next opportunity.
A major proponent of my increased output has been the effort I have put in to including exercise in my routine, even if it's only 10 minutes per day.
Findings from the National Farmer Wellbeing Report were released recently and revealed that out of 1300 farmers surveyed:
I was shocked when I saw this, but I couldn't help but think of my experience and how I'd been fortunate to recognise the symbiosis between exercise and mental health, and could act on that realisation.
I am worried however, that as we become more technologically advanced and our dependency on mechanisation continues to increase, we will continue to rob ourselves of one of the greatest opportunities to combat mental health challenges if we don't make a conscious effort to lead a physically active lifestyle.
- Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student
