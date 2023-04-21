Charleville graziers Kelvin and Cathy Rule have taken home the ribbon for grand champion pen at the Dalby feeder and weaner feature sale for the second time on Friday, after their Simmental cross steers were deemed the best on the day.
The 2050 head yarding was highlighted by a pen of 13 Simmental cross steers, which won first place in the 400 to 500kg category before taking out the top prize, and sold for 370cents per kilogram, returning $1772 a head at an average of 479kg.
There was a big showing from western vendors, with four producers from the Charleville, Tambo, Augathella and Quilpie areas offering a total of 778 head, in addition to some quality lines of local cattle.
The champion pen of steers ranging 200 to 300kg was offered by Samuel Holdings, Jandowae, who also took home prizes for runner-up in the steers 301 to 400kg, and the heifers 301 to 400kg.
The Leahy family of Roma claimed first place in the steers 301 to 400kg, as well as champion pen of heifers ranging 200 to 300kg.
Jack McDonald, Goondiwindi, was dubbed runner-up in the steers 200 to 300kg category, while McGrath Pastoral, Tara, took home second place in the 401 to 500kg competition.
Champion pen of heifers, 301 to 400kg went to the Hiscock family of Augathella, and runner-up was awarded to the Douglas family, Roma.
After taking home the top prize in 2020, Cathy and Kelvin Rule said they liked to bring cattle to the Dalby sale each year as it attracted the business of more feedlot operators and was rewarding to see the results.
"Very happy with the sale today and it's very exciting to win with all these really high quality cattle here, it's a very proud moment for us," Ms Rule said.
"It's worth coming this way because this is where the feedlots are and you can meet the market. Buyers get to know your cattle, which is good."
The couple run a composite herd which mainly consists of crossbred cows, which are put with purbred bulls of several breeds - Simmental, Charolais, Angus, Speckle Park, Droughtmaster, and Santa Gertrudis.
"We pick up all the good traits from each breed," Mr Rule said.
"All of these cattle here today are out of the same type of female - Simmi, Charolais, Brahman cross cows. Nothing is put in the paddock of their own breed, so we get a cross every time.
"It's worked for us for a long time, especially with feedlot cattle. It's what we've done for most of our life."
"We haven't really found anything that stands right above the rest, but I do like the Simmi's over the Charolais Brahman cross cattle.
"We've got a lot of Angus too to try and reach that premium market."
Ms Rule said they were now also running Speckle Park's over Angus due to the popularity of the meat from that combination.
All of the family's cattle on offer at the sale had come off grass, with the majority of their herds being bred at their Charleville property, before being grown out at their Tambo block. The couple also run a farming operation at Condamine.
"The last couple of years we've had a good season at Charleville and Tambo is looking really good at the moment," they said.
"We did ten years of drought so hopefully we can get a few nice years."
The couple will be taking home a brand new buggy from Dalby Advance Motors as part of their grand champion prize.
Heavier steers, between 400 and 500kg were in high demand, with the majority fetching prices from 360 to 390c/kg, highlighted by a run of Angus infused steers offered by the Blank family, which hit a top of 406c/kg at 430kg.
A run of Angus infused cattle offered by Orinya Cattle Co, Quilpie, weighing around 300 to 315kg, sold for 410c/kg, a standout in the 300 to 400kg steer category, which saw the majority of prices fall between 370 to 390c/kg.
Lighter steers between 200 and 300kg saw prices around 420 to 440c/kg.
Heifers in the 300 to 400kg range reached price mostly between 290 and 350c/kg, while those on the lighter end, down to 200kg, made between 230 to 320c/kg, with four pens of hotly contested Angus heifers from Samuel Holdings going for 340c/kg, averaging between 250 and 280kg.
Elders agent Mitch Jackson said the feature sale saw buyers paying 15 to 20 cents per kilo more for quality feeder steers, while weaner cattle also sold to a firm market.
"There was a great lineup of cattle here today which brought a lot of southern feedlot buyers up, as well as some from out west and the locals," he said.
"Trade cattle were very firm, with a great line of Angus infused cattle that sold very, very well.
"The weaner heifers which were that bit heavier still did well, but those lighter ones struggled slightly with the market at the moment."
"Princess Royal (SA) and was a big help in the feeder market and Glenvillan Pastoral (Kingaroy) was a big help too.
"Morgan Pastoral (Quinalow) operated on the heavy feeder steers, and we had a lot of cattle sell back to the paddock at Taroom and Meandarra."
