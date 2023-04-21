Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Rule family win Dalby feeder and weaner sale grand champion ribbon for the second time

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders livestock sales manager Dalby, Ashley Loveday, with Kelvin and Cathy Rule, Charleville, and their grand champion pen of Simmental steers. Picture by Clare Adcock
Elders livestock sales manager Dalby, Ashley Loveday, with Kelvin and Cathy Rule, Charleville, and their grand champion pen of Simmental steers. Picture by Clare Adcock

Charleville graziers Kelvin and Cathy Rule have taken home the ribbon for grand champion pen at the Dalby feeder and weaner feature sale for the second time on Friday, after their Simmental cross steers were deemed the best on the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.