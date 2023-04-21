Queensland Country Life
Coolabunia Weaner Show and Sale champion tops at $1685

April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Grand champion pen of weaners with Aussie Land & Livestock agents Justin Almond (left) and Midge Thompson and vendor B & K Dugdell. Pen made to a top of $1,685. Picture: Supplied Aussie Land & Livestock
An "exceptional" yarding of 1350 cattle, including 920 steers in the yard, turned out for the 2023 Coolabunia Weaner Show and Sale on Thursday.

