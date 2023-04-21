An "exceptional" yarding of 1350 cattle, including 920 steers in the yard, turned out for the 2023 Coolabunia Weaner Show and Sale on Thursday.
Aussie Land & Livestock director Midge Thompson said most breeds were well represented at the sale and the outstanding quality led to stronger than expected prices as the grand champion B & K Dugdell's pen made to 535c/kg for a heifer to go into a prime show, returning $1,685, and the remainder of the pen made 382.2c/kg to return $1000.
Mr Thompson said it was great to see a vendor who hadn't attended the saleyards for a while take out the prize.
"My highlight was a couple of vendors that hadn't been to Coolabunia for a couple of years and they decided to come back," he said.
"And one of those vendors got the grand champion pen of the show with an absolutely tremendous pen of Limousin heifers."
G Patterson's pen of weaner steers was named reserve champion and made to 434.2c/kg to return $1356.
Mr Thompson said while he felt buyers were thinking about future weather conditions, the fact they had previous success at the sales led them to keep returning.
"People are being cautious with the seasonal conditions forecast but the show and sales always have a good tempo to them because a lot of repeat buyers come in," he said.
"They have bought steers and heifers previous years that have done very well out of them so they come looking for those same vendors cattle year in and year out.
"Surprisingly I thought our market was a little bit stronger than most other centres for the types of cattle, not miles in front but we held our own with cattle at the top end of what the market is doing at the present stage."
In other results, second place pen of weaner steers sponsored by Kewpie - M Lee Madigan's pen made to 446.2c/kg to return $1,375 and third place pen of weaner steers sponsored by Local Carriers - T Stevenson's pen made to 388.2c/kg to return $1000.
Second place pen of weaner heifers sponsored by E. E. Muirs - O Scott's pen made to 342.2c/kg to return $1001 and third place pen of weaner heifers sponsored by Local Carriers - M Lee Madigan's pen made to 366.2c/kg to return $836.
