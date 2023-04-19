Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Inmarsat-4 F1 satellite outage fixed, growers back into it

By Brandon Long
April 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planting rigs and headers can be used to their full potential again. Picture by Brandon Long
Planting rigs and headers can be used to their full potential again. Picture by Brandon Long

GPS correction services on tractors and headers are working again following a 48-hour outage that forced some Australian growers back in time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.