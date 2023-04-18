Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Matt Moffat wins Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft

By Robyn Paine
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Moffat and She Be A Cat presentation Sydney Show. Picture: Rodney's Photography
Matt Moffat and She Be A Cat presentation Sydney Show. Picture: Rodney's Photography

Central Queenslander Matt Moffat had a debut to remember at the Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft that was finalised yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.