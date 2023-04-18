Central Queenslander Matt Moffat had a debut to remember at the Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft that was finalised yesterday.
Being the only Queensland competitor and riding his partner Teah Beak's mare, She Be A Cat, he finished the winner of a field of 15 of Australia's most elite campdrafters after six rounds of competition.
The first two nights didn't go to plan, but Mr Moffat had a finish similar to Black Caviar (Rd 3: 1st (89.5); Rd 4: 2nd (88); Rd 5: 2nd (89.5); Rd6: =2. (90).
Growing up as a townie in Rockhampton, Mr Moffat always wanted to be around horses.
At the age of 11 he befriended some girls from school that were into pony club. He managed to borrow a horse and after a few weeks tuition competed in an interschool gymkhana.
There were no great results but the passion for horses was born.
At 14 years of age he entered his first campdraft and was hooked.
In only a short career as a horse trainer, Mr Moffat has amassed some significant results.
Whilst Mr Moffat features regularly in the campdraft results, some of his illustrious achievements include, Champion Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) Juvenile Rider and Associate Rider twice, winning the 2017 Young Guns Competition at the Nutrien Classic Sale, 2019 Open Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion.
His passion and dedication as a horse trainer has been reflected in the growing demand for his services for sale preparation and campaigning of performance horses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.